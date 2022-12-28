Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.