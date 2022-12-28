SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $53.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 94.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,071,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,721,000 after purchasing an additional 520,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 144,881 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

