Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Snap One stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $580.19 million, a P/E ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

