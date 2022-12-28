Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) vs. Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) Financial Review

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sonendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo -152.37% -90.21% -53.82% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sonendo currently has a consensus target price of $5.46, suggesting a potential upside of 254.71%. Given Sonendo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Risk and Volatility

Sonendo has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo $33.20 million 2.31 -$48.50 million ($2.35) -0.66 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancer Orthodontics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonendo.

Summary

Sonendo beats Lancer Orthodontics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

