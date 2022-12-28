Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 333,059 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
