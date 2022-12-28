Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 333,059 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,886 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.