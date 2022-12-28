Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Price Performance
LOV stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Further Reading
