Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LOV stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $47,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,289,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

