SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,066 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

