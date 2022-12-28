SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Position Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.