SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 5.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

