SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

