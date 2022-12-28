Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Achieves $55.29 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Spell Token has a total market cap of $55.29 million and $6.99 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spell Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $882.56 or 0.05291366 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00494907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.94 or 0.29323476 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

