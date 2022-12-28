Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $27.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

