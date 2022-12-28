Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.