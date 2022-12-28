Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

