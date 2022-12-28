Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading Down 4%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Starco Brands Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Starco Brands
Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.
