State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 432.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 149.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

