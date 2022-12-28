State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,895 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

