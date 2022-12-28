State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $331.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

