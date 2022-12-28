State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.