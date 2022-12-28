State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,556 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

