State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,864 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $711.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $739.47 and a 200-day moving average of $671.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

