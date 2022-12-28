State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,210 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

