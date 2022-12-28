State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,665 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

