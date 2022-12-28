State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,922 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.9% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.57. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

