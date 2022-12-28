State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,470 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 77.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,818 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

