State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,543 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $485.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $349.51 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

