State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 29,495 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 29,495 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

