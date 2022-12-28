State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,035 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.04. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.