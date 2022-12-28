State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,325 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $658.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

