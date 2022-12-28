State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.55. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

