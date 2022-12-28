State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in State Street by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

