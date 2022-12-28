State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.
State Street has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in State Street by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
