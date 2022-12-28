StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

