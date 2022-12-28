StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 10.3 %

LCI stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

