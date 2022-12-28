StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LCI stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
