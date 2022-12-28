StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.