StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.97.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
