StockNews.com Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to “Hold”

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.00.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
