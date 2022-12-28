StockNews.com Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to “Hold”

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.