Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,241 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

