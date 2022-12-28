Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 57,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

