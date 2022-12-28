Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 178.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $332.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $669.86.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

