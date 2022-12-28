SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 445,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,358 shares of company stock worth $21,588,758. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

