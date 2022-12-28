SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

