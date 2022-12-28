SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

