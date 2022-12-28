SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $571,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 84.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $721.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.