Superior Plus Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million.
Superior Plus Stock Up 8.5 %
SPB stock opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.69. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$13.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.33.
Superior Plus Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
