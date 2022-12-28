Superior Plus Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million.

Superior Plus Stock Up 8.5 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

SPB stock opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.69. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$13.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.33.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.