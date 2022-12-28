SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

