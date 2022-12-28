Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.