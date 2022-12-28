Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.