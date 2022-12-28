Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Down 5.3%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 34,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Tembo Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

