Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Tenaris stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

