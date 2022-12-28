Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $103.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

