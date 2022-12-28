The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

