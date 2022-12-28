The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 12th

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $416.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First of Long Island by 84.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

